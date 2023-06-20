Bud Light Sales Drop 30 Percent in Latest Figures

Bud Light sales volume, representing the amount of units of beer sold, dropped 30.3% for the week ending June 10, Newsweek reported.

The beer brand continues to suffer its worst decline in year-over-year volumes since the brief partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked calls for a boycott. The new data was obtained by comparing the figures to the same week in 2022.

Newsweek attributed the sales information to the latest tracking numbers by Nielsen IQ, provided to the news outlet by Bump Williams Consulting.

Dave Williams, vice president for analytics and insights at Bump Williams Consulting, noted that Bud Light's sales earlier in the year still made it the top brand in America in retail revenue and volume, according to Newsweek.

Anheuser-Busch, parent company of Bud Light, was accused of alienating its customer base with its partnership with Mulvaney.

The beer company, fighting to recover from the backlash, told its customers, "We hear you." But in a statement posted on the company website, Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch's CEO, offered no apology for the controversy.

"To all our valued consumers, we hear you," he said. "Our summer advertising launches next week, and you can look forward to Bud Light reinforcing what you've always loved about our brand — that it's easy to drink and easy to enjoy.

"As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer and earning our place in moments that matter to you."

Newsweek reported that for the week ending June 10, Bud Light sales revenue dropped 26.8% compared to the same week last year.