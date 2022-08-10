×
Tags: bud light | louisville | kentucky | truck | beer

Bud Light Truck Spills Hundreds of Cases of Beer on Kentucky Freeway

Bud Light hats
Bud Light hats. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:03 PM EDT

A semi-truck carrying hundreds of Bud Light beer cases overturned on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling most of its product in the median separating Interstate 71 and an exit ramp, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The police also report there were no injuries from the incident, and the driver was able to vacate the semi-truck on their own power.

The aerial footage of the accident, provided by WLKY-TV, indicates the driver's good fortune, in terms of not wiping out into other vehicles.

From afar, the skyward TV cameras depict a large swath of blue-and-silver packaging (the beer cases) covering the grounds right off the freeway.

WLKY's on-site tweet reads: "Check out WLKY Chopper HD's footage of a whole truck load of Bud Light cans being dumped along the interstate after a semi-truck overturned. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the beer didn't make it."

The last part of WLKY's tweet may not be entirely true.

It appears the majority of beer cases remain intact from the spillover incident. Regarding the cleanup, it might require the help of local police officials — or some 21-and-older volunteers — to get the beer stash back into the cooling truck.

Interestingly, this isn't Bud Light's first beer-truck spillover of 2022. Back in March, a semi-truck housing Bud Light Platinum bottles overturned on nearby Interstate 65 (which runs north-south) — at an incline portion of the freeway.

There were no injuries in that accident, as well. However, several broken bottles were located on or near the freeway, and the semi-truck also sustained a reported loss of 25 gallons of spilled diesel fuel.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:03 PM
