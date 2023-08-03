×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bud light | boycott | dylan mulvaney | anheuser-busch | profit | transgender

Anheuser-Busch Down Nearly 30 Percent in US

By    |   Thursday, 03 August 2023 07:35 PM EDT

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV reported a 28.2% drop in core profit in the United States during the second quarter of 2023, or around $37 billion in market value.

It also translated to about $395 million in lost U.S. sales.

While the downturn follows conservative backlash to its use of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a recent advertisement campaign, the company did not mention the boycott during its latest earnings report.

AB InBev instead pointed to a survey of over 170,000 consumers it conducted, showing that most of them "are favorable towards the Bud Light brand and approximately 80% are favorable or neutral."

Executives also blamed its loss in core profit — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — on "the volume decline of Bud Light" and "increased sales and marketing investments."

Still, AB InBev reported an overall 5% increase in core profits during the quarter, arguing that it was primarily due to boosts in sales in Brazil, China, and Colombia, where earnings reached upwards of 20%.

AB InBev's report comes as the company has tried to quietly distance itself from Mulvaney, informing investors on a May earnings call that its relationship with the trans influencer was just "one post and not a campaign."

Anheuser-Busch President Brendan Whitworth has tried to soothe concerns from those who think the brewer is now turning its back on LGBTQ+ Americans, telling CBS News that the brand is "all about bringing people together."

Meanwhile, Mulvaney posted a video in June saying they felt like Bud Light had abandoned them after facing "more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV reported a 28.2% drop in core profit in the United States during the second quarter of 2023, or around $37 billion in market value.
bud light, boycott, dylan mulvaney, anheuser-busch, profit, transgender
266
2023-35-03
Thursday, 03 August 2023 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved