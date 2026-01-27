Autopsies: Idaho Killer Stabbed Victims 150 Times

The man who pleaded guilty in July to the murders of four University of Idaho students stabbed them a combined total of at least 150 times, according to details revealed in recently unsealed court filings.

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, their housemate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

The four students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger stabbed Goncalves about 38 times, Mogen 28 times, Chapin 17 times, and Kernodle at least 67 times, People reported Tuesday, citing excerpts from unsealed filings that did not include full autopsy reports.

According to the documents, Goncalves suffered sharp-force injuries to her scalp, face, neck, chest, and upper extremities.

The filings noted that blunt force trauma to the head and asphyxial injuries also contributed to her death, along with punctures to the skull, injuries to her teeth and tongue, and hemorrhaging into the chest cavities.

Mogen suffered numerous stab and incised wounds to her scalp, face, neck, chest, and upper extremities. Her injuries included damage to her lung and liver, perforations of major blood vessels in the chest, and an incision to the nasal septum, the filings stated.

Chapin and Kernodle, who were dating, were found dead in Kernodle's bedroom. Chapin was still in bed, while Kernodle was on the floor, according to the documents.

Chapin suffered sharp-force injuries to his chest, scalp, face, neck, and extremities, as well as perforations of the jugular vein, subclavian vein, and subclavian artery.

People reported that Chapin, Mogen, and Goncalves were likely attacked while they slept and had no opportunity to fight back.

There were signs that Kernodle, however, resisted. She suffered abrasions and bruises to her head, torso, and extremities, along with dozens of stab and incised wounds to her head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, and limbs.

The filings indicated Kernodle suffered punctures to the skull, perforations of major blood vessels and organs, hemorrhaging into the chest cavities, and wounds extending into the bones of her right hand. Investigators also found blood on the bottoms of her feet, suggesting she moved while being attacked.

Kohberger left the sheath of a Ka-Bar knife at the scene, authorities said, and the sheath contained his DNA and later became key evidence in the investigation.

Kohberger pleaded guilty in a move that spared him the death penalty and avoided a trial, drawing criticism from some victims' family members who had hoped to learn more about the motive for the killings.

He is serving life sentences at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna.