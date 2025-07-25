Report: Idaho Murderer Gets No Special Prison Benefits

Bryan Kohberger, who sneaked into a rented house not far from the University of Idaho campus and fatally stabbed four students in 2022, apparently won't get any special treatment at the Idaho prison where he will serve his sentence, according to the New York Post.

Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences with no possibility of parole on Wednesday in a plea agreement that created confusion among family members and friends of those killed.

The Post reported that the Idaho Maximum Security Institute, where he will presumably live out his life, served "hot dogs and vegan casserole" for dinner his first night there.

The prison has reportedly been targeted with complaints of poor conditions, including "feces-smeared cages, brutally violent guards and rioting inmates."

KTVB in Boise reported that Kohberger's agreement to plead guilty in the case to avoid a possible death sentence amounted to "a stunning turn of events that surprised even the prosecution."

Josh Hurwit, the special prosecuting attorney in the case, told the outlet that the deal was perhaps the best outcome.

"It provides finality. It prevents re-traumatization," he said. "All the victims, all the families, these are good people. They're suffering, and they're going through so much pain, and we hope, ultimately, that the resolution here will provide some support on the road to healing."

Hurwit said he understood some family members were unhappy with the plea deal, but he said that over time, as more information about the case is released, he hoped they would understand the finality of a guilty plea leading to life in prison.

Even President Donald Trump spoke up about the case. He posted before the sentencing:

"While Life Imprisonment is tough, it's certainly better than receiving the Death Penalty but, before Sentencing, I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders."

Kohberger declined the opportunity to speak at Wednesday's sentencing.