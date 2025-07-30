WATCH TV LIVE

Brown University Settles With WH; Funding Restored

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:46 PM EDT

Brown University announced on Wednesday it has made a deal with the Trump administration to end three investigations of the school and restore research funding, The Hill reported.

As part of a settlement, Brown has agreed to pay $50 million over 10 years to workforce development organizations in Rhode Island and agreed to ban programs that contain "unlawful efforts to achieve race-based outcomes" and have "merit-based admissions policies," the outlet said.

The Trump administration had blocked more than $500 million in funding to the school over whether it was complying with antidiscrimination laws, according to The Hill.

The school also agreed to separate men's and women's sports facilities on the basis of sex, and its health system will not prescribe puberty blockers or conduct gender reassignment surgeries on minors, The Hill reported.

"By voluntarily entering this agreement, we meet those dual obligations. We stand solidly behind commitments we repeatedly have affirmed to protect all members of our community from harassment and discrimination, and we protect the ability of our faculty and students to study and learn academic subjects of their choosing, free from censorship," Brown President Christina Paxson said in a letter to the school community. 

The settlement comes after Columbia University agreed to pay $200 million to the federal government over the next three years to settle allegations it failed to stop antisemitism on campus.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon cheered the agreement with Brown.

"The Trump Administration is successfully reversing the decades-long woke-capture of our nation's higher education institutions," McMahon said in a statement. "Because of the Trump Administration's resolution agreement with Brown University, aspiring students will be judged solely on their merits, not their race or sex. Brown has committed to proactive measures to protect Jewish students and combat Antisemitism on campus. Women's sports and intimate facilities will be protected for women and Title IX will be enforced as it was intended."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

