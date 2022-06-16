Dem Corrine Brown Running for Congress Again After Serving Time

Former Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla., who pleaded guilty in May to one count relating to fraud, announced she is running for Congress again, Florida Politics reported.

Brown had initially been convicted of 18 counts of fraud, but the verdict was overturned last year and a new trial was ordered, the politics website said. She pleaded guilty in May to the one count in a deal, allowing her to avoid a second trial. She was then sentenced to time served, which amounted to about two years and eight months in federal prison, according to Florida Politics.

Brown is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Val Demmings, a Democrat, who is making a bid for the Senate.

Brown had served 24 years in the House. She is now running against at least 10 other Democrats.

“I’ve represented most of the people of the new 10th District during my 24 years in Congress and I always earned huge support in this region,” Brown said in a statement Thursday. “Now I see our hard-won gains are being taken away from us. Minorities have lost opportunities to elect candidates of their choice because of the recent gerrymandering in the state of Florida.”

According to Action News in Jacksonville, Florida, in her plea agreement, Brown admitted to over-reporting her charitable giving by inflating total gifts to charitable organizations and nonprofit entities including Edward Waters College, the Community Rehabilitation Center ,and One Door for Education.