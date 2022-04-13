Syrian Man Who Helped Police Arrest Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Speaks Out

A man of Syrian descent stealthily helped New York City police apprehend Frank R. James, the suspect wanted in connection with Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn.

According to Storyful, in a video shot by reporter Rachel Waitt, a man identified as Zack Tahhan enabled police officials to maximize their time in combing through security footage at the Brooklyn subway station.

Tahhan reportedly saw a man who had matched James' description in the security footage, and subsequently alerted NYC police of his finding.

In the video interview, Tahhan says: "When I (saw) the cameras from the outside, I'd seen that guy (James). ... I said, 'That's the guy!' Let me call the police. So, I call the police, and said, 'That's the guy. Catch him. I'm from Syria.'"

According to Storyful, additional footage taken from 1st Avenue and Saint Marks Place showed a man fitting James' description being escorted into a police vehicle.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that James had been arrested at 1:42 p.m. EST.

Citing earlier Newsmax reports, Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a crowded rush-hour train.

During the morning commute on Tuesday, James set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation, plus other injuries.

James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, and carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

