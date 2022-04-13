×
Syrian Man Who Helped Police Arrest Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Speaks Out

Suspect Frank James is led by police from the Ninth Precinct after being arrested for his alleged connection to the mass shooting at the 36th St. subway station on April 13 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 04:57 PM

A man of Syrian descent stealthily helped New York City police apprehend Frank R. James, the suspect wanted in connection with Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn. 

According to Storyful, in a video shot by reporter Rachel Waitt, a man identified as Zack Tahhan enabled police officials to maximize their time in combing through security footage at the Brooklyn subway station. 

Tahhan reportedly saw a man who had matched James' description in the security footage, and subsequently alerted NYC police of his finding.

In the video interview, Tahhan says: "When I (saw) the cameras from the outside, I'd seen that guy (James). ... I said, 'That's the guy!' Let me call the police. So, I call the police, and said, 'That's the guy. Catch him. I'm from Syria.'"

According to Storyful, additional footage taken from 1st Avenue and Saint Marks Place showed a man fitting James' description being escorted into a police vehicle. 

On Wednesday, police confirmed that James had been arrested at 1:42 p.m. EST. 

Citing earlier Newsmax reports, Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a crowded rush-hour train. 

During the morning commute on Tuesday, James set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation, plus other injuries.

James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, and carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

