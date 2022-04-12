Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Reaffirms Second Amendment Support Amid Shooting

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to defend the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, in the wake of the subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York, earlier in the day.

In a three-part series of Tweets, she wrote:

Tweet No. 1

"With New York's strict gun control laws, how many innocent people were carrying a gun when the bad guy with a gun broke the existing laws and started shooting people?

"Bad guys don't care about gun control and gun control only stops people from being able to protect themselves."

Tweet No. 2

"I carry a gun, sometimes quite a few. I will ALWAYS DEFEND American's RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS! As a woman & mother, I will unload my clip on a killer attacking me, my family, or others. Then I will reload."

Tweet No. 3

"Guns don't kill people. Murderers kill people and sometimes they use a gun as a tool to kill people. They also use knives, hammers, cars, their bare hands and other ways to kill people. But a good guy with a gun uses the gun to defend himself and others around him."

On Tuesday morning, while New Yorkers were commuting to work, a gas-mask-wearing gunman — who was also donning a construction vest — set off a smoke canister near the 36th Street subway station in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood, and subsequently shot at least 10 people, according to local authorities.

Preliminary reports indicated five people were in critical condition, but had a good chance of surviving the shooting. In all, a reported total of 16 people were injured either during the attack or when fleeing the station.

In his initial comments, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell didn't think "terrorism" was the reasoning behind the Brooklyn attack. But at this time, Sewell added, nothing could be ruled out.

FBI agents and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force have already surveyed nearby businesses, interviewing witnesses and searching for surveillance footage, according to reports.