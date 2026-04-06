Rollins: US Working to Ease Fertilizer Costs

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Monday that most U.S. farmers have already secured fertilizer supplies ahead of the spring planting season, while the administration is working to support those still vulnerable to rising costs tied in part to global conflict.

Speaking outside the White House, Rollins said roughly 80% of farmers locked in fertilizer purchases last fall, shielding them from recent price volatility.

The remaining 20% to 25%, she said, are now the focus of federal efforts to ensure access and affordability.

"The good news is that about 80% of our farmers, actually, last fall locked in their fertilizer," Rollins said, according to the Washington Examiner.

"So as we're moving into planting season, it's only about 20% to 25% of our farmers that didn't lock that in."

Fertilizer prices have remained a concern for U.S. producers amid global disruptions, including conflict abroad that has strained supply chains and driven up input costs.

Rollins said the administration is working directly with suppliers and stakeholders to prevent those pressures from overwhelming farmers who must still buy fertilizer this season.

"We are working directly to ensure that we can get them what they need and it won't bankrupt them," she said.

Rollins also pointed to geopolitical factors driving the issue, saying the war "has elevated the issue of fertilizer and how important it is for American farmers and, frankly, for our food supply."

She tied food supply and security to national security and outlined steps the administration has taken to mitigate the impact.

"The president waived the Jones Act," Rollins said, referring to the law requiring goods transported between U.S. ports to be carried on American-built, American-crewed vessels.

"We opened up a line, I believe, from Venezuela. We have more announcements coming soon."

She emphasized that immediate relief remains a priority for the minority of farmers still exposed to higher prices.

"The short term is really important, that [for] 20% of farmers, that we're keeping the fertilizer prices in the realm of the possible for them, especially in a tough farm economy," Rollins said.

Farmers typically buy fertilizer months in advance as part of risk management strategies, though not all are able to do so.

Industry analysts say those still buying on the spot market could face elevated costs depending on regional supply conditions.

The comments come as farmers nationwide begin planting key crops, a critical period for agricultural production and food supply stability.