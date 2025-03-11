WATCH TV LIVE

Secretary Rollins: Egg Prices Down Nearly $2 in 2 Weeks

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 01:29 PM EDT

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday that egg prices dropped by an average of $1.85 in the two weeks since she announced a plan to combat avian influenza and other measures to bring down prices.

"A good piece of good news we just got in the last day or two is that the average cost of a dozen eggs has gone down $1.85 since we announced our plan about a week and a half ago," she told reporters.

On Feb. 26, Rollins announced a $1 billion investment in "long-term solutions to avian flu, which has resulted in about 166 million laying hens being culled since 2022." The first step in her five-pronged plan was to allocate up to $500 million to aid U.S. poultry producers in implementing gold-standard biosecurity measures.

Rollins on Tuesday cautioned that she expected an uptick in egg prices with Easter arriving on April 20.

"This is always the highest price for eggs. We expect it to perhaps inch back up but a good piece of news," she said.

The Department of Agriculture reported on Feb. 26 it expects egg prices to rise 41% this year over the 2024 average of $3.17 per dozen. Egg prices reached a record high of $4.95 in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

