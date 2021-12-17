×
'Hamilton,' 'Radio City Christmas Spectacular,' Canceled in NYC Over COVID

(John Nacion/SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 December 2021 10:11 PM

Several notable entertainment shows have canceled performances in New York City over the past week due to COVID-19, including "Hamilton" and the iconic "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes."

"In the ongoing effort to ensure the well-being of our cast, crew, and audience, performances of Hamilton on Broadway have been canceled tonight, December 17 through Sunday, December 19 due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases," a statement posted to the "Hamilton" musical's Twitter read.

MSG Entertainment released a statement on Friday announcing the abrupt end to the famous Christmas show featuring the Rockettes, according to 1010 WINS.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the statement read. "We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks."

"We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022," the statement concluded.

All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded.

New York City has averaged 2,899 confirmed cases each day over the past week, data from the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene showed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., said this week that hospitalizations in the state are up by 70%, and COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people jumped by 58% since Thanksgiving, NBC News reported.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 17 December 2021 10:11 PM
