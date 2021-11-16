Britney Spears Refuses to See Mother, Blames Her For Conservatorship

Pop singer Britney Spears is blaming her mother Lynne for her conservatorship and refusing to see her, according to the Daily Mail.

The singer, 39, is said to have denied Lynne, 66, entry into her home weeks before her conservatorship had been terminated by a judge, Page Six reported.

Britney accused her mother Lynne of “ruining” her life in a since-deleted Instagram post this month.

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea,” she wrote, per the Mail.

The comments contradicted a statement by Lynne in July in support of her daughter's attempts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator.

“It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level,” Lynne said.

Jamie released a statement soon after accusing Lynne of being an absent mother and forcing Britney to pay $150,000 towards her mansion in Louisiana.

“In stark contrast, it appears that Lynne is the one who is incapable of putting her daughter's interests ahead of her own,” the statement read. “Despite their estranged relationship, the Conservatorship Estate, during the entire duration of the Conservatorship, has paid and continues to pay for the mansion in Louisiana where Lynne lives, including all of her utility bills, weekly maid service, and all maintenance (totaling upwards of $150,000 per year and to date, nearly $2,000,000 in total).”

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has accused Jamie of mismanaging Britney’s finances, profiting from the conservatorship, and illegally monitoring and electronically spying on her, according to NBC News.