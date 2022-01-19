Ex-FBI Agent: Britney Spears' Father Hired Security to Spy on Her

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, hired security to spy on his daughter during her 13-year conservatorship, The New York Times reported.

According to a previous Times' report, Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI agent and an investigator employed via the pop star's legal team, confirmed Jamie had paid private security firm Black Box Security $6 million to keep an eye on his daughter. Britney's attorney Mathew S. Rosengart alleged that the money used to spy on her came from her own estate.

Ebadi, who is currently employed at investigations firm Kroll Associates Inc., writes that Jamie Spears "engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of [Britney's] privacy and civil liberties." Page Six, which obtained the filing, notes that alleged violations include monitoring his daughter's cell phone and placing a recording device in her bedroom.

Ebadi adds that Britney Spears' father requested the firm "mirror the content of [Britney's] iCloud to a separate device that could be reviewed" as well as pass her "therapy notes or text messages."

Britney Spears' legal team is currently fighting requests from her father to cover legal fees associated with her conservatorship. And Rosengart, her attorney, is pushing the court to dismiss Mr. Spears' demands, arguing that "the allegations of misconduct against him are specific, credible and serious, ranging from abuse to conflicts of interest, financial mismanagement and corruption of the conservatorship to implicating state and federal criminal law."