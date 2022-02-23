Britney Spears Lands Massive Book Deal

Britney Spears has inked a massive book deal said to be worth $15 million, according to reports.

The pop star signed the deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster, which was involved in a bidding war with multiple publishes, according to Page Six.

"The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," a source told the outlet.

Britney's tell-all memoir takes a closer look at her career, life and her family, Page Six reported.

The "Toxic" singer teased a new book several weeks ago on Instagram. The post, which features a typewriter and the caption "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" came as Spears faced a very public online feud with her sister, Jamie Lynn, who recently released her own book, "Things I Should Have Said" in January.

While promoting the memoir, Jamie Lynn made several comments aimed at Britney to the press. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Jamie Lynn claimed she had attempted to reach out to her sister and give her resources to help her get out of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end in November.

"When she needed help, I set up ways to do so," she said, according to The Sun. "Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family."

Jamie Lynn further stated that she had spoken to Britney's legal team but it did not end well in her favor.

"I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps? She has to walk through the door," she said.

Shortly after, Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter demanding that she stop making "outrageous" claims about her while promoting her own book.

"Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," the letter states, according to Page Six.

"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."