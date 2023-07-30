Brittney Griner Taking Mental Health Days, Will Miss 2 Games

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss an upcoming two-game road trip to focus on her mental health, the team said Saturday.

Griner will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky and Tuesday's contest at the Indiana Fever.

Griner, 32, was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia in 2022. She returned to the Mercury this season and has been open about how the ordeal affected her mental health.

"The Mercury fully support Brittney, and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return," the team said on social media.

Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and has blocked 34 shots in 20 games this season for Phoenix (6-17). She was named to the All-Star team for the eighth time in her 10-season career.

The Mercury's next home game is Thursday against the Atlanta Dream.