×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: britney griner | mental health | russia | prison

Brittney Griner Taking Mental Health Days, Will Miss 2 Games

Sunday, 30 July 2023 03:16 PM EDT

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss an upcoming two-game road trip to focus on her mental health, the team said Saturday.

Griner will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky and Tuesday's contest at the Indiana Fever.

Griner, 32, was detained for nearly 10 months in Russia in 2022. She returned to the Mercury this season and has been open about how the ordeal affected her mental health.

"The Mercury fully support Brittney, and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return," the team said on social media.

Griner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and has blocked 34 shots in 20 games this season for Phoenix (6-17). She was named to the All-Star team for the eighth time in her 10-season career.

The Mercury's next home game is Thursday against the Atlanta Dream.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will miss an upcoming two-game road trip to focus on her mental health, the team said Saturday.Griner will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky and Tuesday's contest at the Indiana Fever.
britney griner, mental health, russia, prison
139
2023-16-30
Sunday, 30 July 2023 03:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved