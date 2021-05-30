British Spies See Lab Leak as 'Feasible,' Seek Darknet Intel

Not only do British spies see the Wuhan lab leak of SARS-CoV-2 as "plausible," but it is seeking intelligence from sources on the darknet to investigate and expose it, London's The Sunday Times reported.

Republicans in the U.S., including former President Donald Trump, have long noted the coincidence of the outbreak in Wuhan, China – where the Wuhan Virology Institute is located – to logically point to a laboratory leak.

The British intelligence operation seeks to find sources in China that might have intelligence on the origins of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

While a World Health Organization visit to Wuhan under the watchful eye of the Chinese government claimed a lab leak was "unlikely," a study to be released in a scientific journal soon claims to have proof the WIV released the contagion on the world, killing as estimated 3.5 million.

Viruses released from Wuhan are not new. In 1996, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control warned of a "Type A-Wuhan" strain back before it was not panned in liberal media during the Trump administration for referring to a "Wuhan virus."

Reports this week by The Wall Street Journal noted WIV scientists sought hospitalization for flu-like symptoms in November 2019 before China acknowledged a deadly outbreak in the region and claiming the infection moved from a bat to animals to humans at a nearby wetmarket where animals were slaughtered and sold as food.

Also, this week, President Joe Biden shut down a State Department investigation started by Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the former president before he left office. Biden has called on the U.S. intelligence community to run lead on the investigation and deliver a report in 90 days.

"There might be pockets of evidence that take us one way and evidence that takes us another way: The Chinese will lie either way," a source told The Times U.K. "I don't think we will ever know."

But scientists who studied the virus samples from China in pursuit of a vaccine warned in June 2020 about "prima facie evidence" the SARS-CoV-2 virus showed the virus was man-made in China.

An upcoming update to that study is coming out shortly, including claims, "now beyond a reasonable doubt," there is proof Chinese scientists not only cooked up COVID-19 in a lab, but they covered it up, and silenced potential whistleblowers.

British Professor Angus Dalgleish, who led the release of first "HIV vaccine," and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen, who received the samples for vaccine research and development are convinced the "SARS-CoV-2 has no credible natural ancestor."

The scientific evidence cited includes detail of four amino acids in a row on a spike protein all found to have a "positive" charged.

"The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row," Dalgleish told U.K.'s The DailyMail. "The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it."

Positive charges appearing in a row are not found in nature, because – like magnets – positive charges attach to negative charges and repel adjacent positives, they postulate. That magnet connection is what scientists say makes the COVID-19 infection deadly, because the cluster of four positive charges of the virus latch securely onto negative-charged human cells, replicate, and multiply, overcoming weakened immune systems.

Included in the Dalgleish-Sørensen updated study are explosive allegations of U.S. complicity in the studying of coronaviruses, including funding through a sub-contract of a $600,000 EcoHealth Alliance grant to WIV and controversial gain of function research both in the U.S. and China.