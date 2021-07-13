×
UK Police Seize $250M of Cryptocurrency

two gold coins sit on keyboard
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 06:33 AM

British police have seized $250 million (180 million pounds) worth of cryptocurrency as part of investigation into money laundering, Britain's largest such seizure to date.

"Today’s seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the center of this suspected money laundering operation," said Detective Constable Joe Ryan.

The bumper seizure follows a 114-million pound confiscation of cryptocurrency made on June 24. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offenses. ($1 = 0.7203 pounds)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 13 July 2021 06:33 AM
