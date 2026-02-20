Report: Trump Denied Use of UK Bases for Iran Strike

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer refused President Donald Trump's request that U.S. military planes be allowed to use United Kingdom air bases for an attack on Iran, according to reports.

Starmer told Trump that allowing U.S. aircraft to launch strikes from British facilities would violate international law — a decision that has reportedly triggered a fresh rift between Washington and the left-leaning Labour government, The Times of London reported Thursday.

The report said Starmer blocked U.S. access to two key bases: Diego Garcia, a strategically located airfield in the Indian Ocean, and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to America's heavy bomber fleet in Europe.

Under long-standing agreements between the U.S. and the U.K., the bases can only be used for military operations against third countries with advance approval from the British government.

The New York Post, citing The Times report, described the refusal as part of Starmer's effort to avoid Britain being implicated in any preemptive U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Trump responded Wednesday in a Truth Social post, criticizing Starmer's separate plan to hand control of the Chagos Islands — where Diego Garcia is located — to Mauritius under a long-term lease arrangement.

"I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer … that leases are no good when it comes to countries," Trump wrote, warning the U.K. not to "give away" Diego Garcia.

He also directly tied the base's strategic value to the Iran standoff, arguing that U.S. forces may need access if Tehran refuses to reach a nuclear deal.

Trump added that Iran could pose a threat not only to America's allies but also to the U.K. itself, suggesting the use of the bases would be justified as a defensive move.

He also urged Britain to remain "strong in the face of Wokeism."

The Times reported that British officials are particularly concerned that international law makes no distinction between a country conducting a strike and one supporting it if the supporting country has "knowledge of the circumstances" of an unlawful attack.

The White House, meanwhile, is reportedly drawing up detailed strike plans and has expanded U.S. military assets in the region.

Trump told reporters Thursday that the world would know in "10, 15 days" whether the U.S. reaches a deal with Iran or takes military action.

British government sources told The Times that the U.K. is unlikely to support a preemptive strike — echoing a similar refusal to participate in previous U.S. action against Iranian targets.

The standoff indicates growing frustration among U.S. conservatives with European leaders who talk tough on global security while relying heavily on American power.

It also highlights the broader challenge Trump faces as he seeks to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons while allied governments hesitate to back decisive action.