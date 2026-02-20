WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: britain | keir starmer | donald trump | military | bases | strike | iran

Report: Trump Denied Use of UK Bases for Iran Strike

By    |   Friday, 20 February 2026 09:25 AM EST

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer refused President Donald Trump's request that U.S. military planes be allowed to use United Kingdom air bases for an attack on Iran, according to reports.

Starmer told Trump that allowing U.S. aircraft to launch strikes from British facilities would violate international law — a decision that has reportedly triggered a fresh rift between Washington and the left-leaning Labour government, The Times of London reported Thursday.

The report said Starmer blocked U.S. access to two key bases: Diego Garcia, a strategically located airfield in the Indian Ocean, and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, home to America's heavy bomber fleet in Europe.

Under long-standing agreements between the U.S. and the U.K., the bases can only be used for military operations against third countries with advance approval from the British government.

The New York Post, citing The Times report, described the refusal as part of Starmer's effort to avoid Britain being implicated in any preemptive U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Trump responded Wednesday in a Truth Social post, criticizing Starmer's separate plan to hand control of the Chagos Islands — where Diego Garcia is located — to Mauritius under a long-term lease arrangement.

"I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer … that leases are no good when it comes to countries," Trump wrote, warning the U.K. not to "give away" Diego Garcia.

He also directly tied the base's strategic value to the Iran standoff, arguing that U.S. forces may need access if Tehran refuses to reach a nuclear deal.

Trump added that Iran could pose a threat not only to America's allies but also to the U.K. itself, suggesting the use of the bases would be justified as a defensive move.

He also urged Britain to remain "strong in the face of Wokeism."

The Times reported that British officials are particularly concerned that international law makes no distinction between a country conducting a strike and one supporting it if the supporting country has "knowledge of the circumstances" of an unlawful attack.

The White House, meanwhile, is reportedly drawing up detailed strike plans and has expanded U.S. military assets in the region.

Trump told reporters Thursday that the world would know in "10, 15 days" whether the U.S. reaches a deal with Iran or takes military action.

British government sources told The Times that the U.K. is unlikely to support a preemptive strike — echoing a similar refusal to participate in previous U.S. action against Iranian targets.

The standoff indicates growing frustration among U.S. conservatives with European leaders who talk tough on global security while relying heavily on American power.

It also highlights the broader challenge Trump faces as he seeks to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons while allied governments hesitate to back decisive action.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer refused President Donald Trump's request that U.S. military planes be allowed to use United Kingdom air bases for an attack on Iran, according to reports.
britain, keir starmer, donald trump, military, bases, strike, iran, u.s.
455
2026-25-20
Friday, 20 February 2026 09:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved