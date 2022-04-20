×
Tags: britain | assange | extradition

Judge Sends Assange Extradition Decision to UK Government

supporters and activists hold placards outside westminster magistrates court
Supporters and activists hold placards outside Westminster Magistrates court in London calling for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in custody pending an extradition request from the US, to be freed on April 20, 2022. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 07:26 AM

A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain’s interior minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.

The order comes after the U.K. Supreme Court last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court’s ruling that he could be extradited.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued the order in a brief hearing. Home Secretary Priti Patel will decide whether to grant the extradition.

The move doesn't exhaust the legal options for Assange, who has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.

His lawyers have four weeks to make submissions to Patel, and can also seek to appeal to the High Court.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


