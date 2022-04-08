Britain Sending Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine

In an effort to aid in the fight against a more concentrated Russian offensive, Great Britain will provide Ukraine with armored vehicles capable of withstanding explosive devices, firearms, and Harpoon anti-ship missiles, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The newspaper attributed the information to unnamed sources.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there is now "a more concentrated Russian offensive," according to the BBC.

Truss made her remarks after meeting with NATO allies. She said NATO has agreed to supply new and heavier equipment to Ukraine. She had said earlier that Britain would be "stepping up" its supply of weapons.

The Daily Mail reported Britain has agreed to provide the Harpoon anti-ship missiles in an effort to smash the Russian navy's siege of Black Sea ports.

The newspaper said top military officials from Ukraine had witnessed what weapons and vehicles Britain could provide during a demonstration this week.

Also included in the aid Britain is expected to send Ukraine is the Mastiff, a 6X6 wheel-drive patrol vehicle designed to withstand the Improvised Explosive Devices used by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The vehicle is able to carry eight troops and two crew members. It reportedly weighs 23 tons.

A source said: "It is basically like a mobile pill box. You can pretty much fire anything at it in an urban environment and it will keep on going.

"It is pretty well armed too. This vehicle should prove ideal for the Ukrainians given where the fighting is going to be taking place."

The Daily Mail noted the military equipment is designed to protect the Ukrainian military from an anticipated Russian offensive expected to involve tens of thousands of Russian troops in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Truss noted: "Putin has changed his tactics but not his intent. He wants a hold over the whole of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden should "close his mouth" and provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with what they ask for "within reason."

"If they ask for Harpoons, the anti-ship missiles, I'd give them those," he said late last month.