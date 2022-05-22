Rep. Mast: Florida Has Become Nationwide Model of Success

Florida has become a model of success nationwide for the government staying out of a citizen's life as much as possible, Rep. Brian Mast said on Sunday.

Speaking on the "Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, the Florida Republican said, "People love Florida right now because Americans love freedom. Gov. [Ron] DeSantis is doing everything possible to make sure that he guarantees that in any way that he can … whether it's making sure that people have the choice of how they're going to handle their COVID medical care. Whether it's looking at what's going on in Disney and saying, 'We are not going to be a part of this policy of teaching … young boys that they can be girls if they want to … and young girls that they can be boys if they want to … or attack the family structure.'"

Mast stressed that the result of all these policies is "that more people than ever are moving into Florida saying, 'I want to be a part of that beautiful lifestyle … the water, the weather, and the freedom," adding that DeSantis has made Florida "a microcosm of what America should be doing."

He emphasized that it is the job of the Florida governor to "defend the state from the overreach of the federal government [and] make a pro-business environment," adding, "We're not going to pay for people to be lazy, to sit around, to do nothing. We're not going to be a state that the Biden administration ships people that are crossing our border illegally. If he does that, they are going to be loaded onto a bus and sent to D.C. or Delaware."

Mast also said, "We're going to make sure that Florida pays much closer attention to what's going on with [Disney]," explaining, "Disney’s always been looked at as this family locality … But you now have Disney participating in this woke, anti-family, anti-moral value policy."

He stressed that DeSantis has ensured that Disney is "not going to enjoy the same status that they had," adding that although the corporation is fighting in courts against DeSantis revoking its special status in the state, "Disney is probably preparing for a new climate that they’re going to face [in Florida]."