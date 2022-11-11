×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian kemp | herschel walker | georgia | runoff | senate leadership fund | mitch mcconnell

Kemp to Help Walker With Voter Outreach

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 11 November 2022 10:58 AM EST

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will loan his get-out-the-vote organization to Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff election, Politico reports.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly reached out to Kemp and got him to transfer his program for phone-banking, canvassing, and data analytics to the Senate Leadership Fund, which is backing Walker and will provide about $2 million in funding.

Politico notes that this will mark the first time that the SLF has funded a grassroots get-out-the-vote effort.

"Gov. Kemp wrote the playbook for how to win big in Georgia, and we are thrilled to partner with his top-notch team to elect Herschel Walker to the Senate," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, told Politico. "As we learned in 2020, Republican turnout is essential for victory in a runoff election, and we are leaving no stone unturned – preparing a ground assault to partner with the coming air war."

Kemp's campaign manager, Bobby Saparow, said in a statement: "Gov. Kemp was able to build the best ground game operation in the entire country this cycle. Our team is ready to work with SLF and Leader McConnell to make sure Herschel Walker is the next senator from Georgia and Republicans regain the majority in the Senate."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will loan his get-out-the-vote organization to Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff election, Politico reports.
brian kemp, herschel walker, georgia, runoff, senate leadership fund, mitch mcconnell
210
2022-58-11
Friday, 11 November 2022 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved