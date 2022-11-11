Kemp to Help Walker With Voter Outreach

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will loan his get-out-the-vote organization to Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff election, Politico reports.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly reached out to Kemp and got him to transfer his program for phone-banking, canvassing, and data analytics to the Senate Leadership Fund, which is backing Walker and will provide about $2 million in funding.

Politico notes that this will mark the first time that the SLF has funded a grassroots get-out-the-vote effort.

"Gov. Kemp wrote the playbook for how to win big in Georgia, and we are thrilled to partner with his top-notch team to elect Herschel Walker to the Senate," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, told Politico. "As we learned in 2020, Republican turnout is essential for victory in a runoff election, and we are leaving no stone unturned – preparing a ground assault to partner with the coming air war."

Kemp's campaign manager, Bobby Saparow, said in a statement: "Gov. Kemp was able to build the best ground game operation in the entire country this cycle. Our team is ready to work with SLF and Leader McConnell to make sure Herschel Walker is the next senator from Georgia and Republicans regain the majority in the Senate."