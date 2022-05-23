Kemp Fires Back at Abrams Calling Georgia 'Worst State' to Live

Democrat firebrand Stacey Abrams bashed the state she lives in, calling Georgia the "worst state," giving incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp an opportunity to lift up his constituency and expose his prospective political opponent.

"Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family," Kemp tweeted this weekend, ripping Abrams' dystopian view of her potential constituency.

"And Marty, the girls, and I will work hard every day from now until November to keep it that way for four more years!"

Abrams, marking her second campaign for governor, called Georgia the "worst state in the country to live," speaking at a Gwinnett County dinner Saturday night, the New York Post reported.

"I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live​," Abrams said, before backtracking to avoid the expected political fallout for her misjudgment.

"Let me contextualize: When you're No. 48 for mental health, when we're No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.

"Georgia is capable of greatness, we just need greatness to be in our governor's office. We need someone who actually believes in bringing all of us in there together."

Abrams not only lives in Georgia, but she also owns two homes there, the Post noted.

Kemp, when he was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump, defeated Abrams in a 2018 gubernatorial general election she infamously never conceded. Kemp is now facing a primary challenge Tuesday against former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.

Perdue has Trump's endorsement this time, because the former president said Kemp has been weak on election integrity and 2020 presidential election fraud allegations.