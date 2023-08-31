Ga. Gov. Kemp Rejects Call to Remove DA Fani Willis

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday carved out time during a press conference about Hurricane Idalia to reject a call from his party to convene a special session of the state legislature to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Kemp, speaking from the state Capitol, segued from a storm update to "speak to some history that's trying to repeat itself."

Specifically but without mentioning him by name, Kemp was responding to state Sen. Colton Moore, who earlier this week called for the special session to remove Willis after her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Kemp said a special session would "ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government."

Kemp said that while his "concerns with Willis have been well-documented," he will not abide calls for a special session from Moore, Trump, or anyone else.

"We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior," Kemp said. "Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis' actions or lack thereof warrant action …"

Further, Kemp said a special session "is not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."

"As long as I am governor, we're going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically," Kemp said. "Over the last few years, some inside and outside of this building may have forgotten that, but I can assure you, I have not."

Before taking questions, Kemp concluded his remarks: "In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment. We will do what is right."