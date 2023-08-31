×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian kemp | georgia | special session | fani willis

Ga. Gov. Kemp Rejects Call to Remove DA Fani Willis

By    |   Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:42 PM EDT

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday carved out time during a press conference about Hurricane Idalia to reject a call from his party to convene a special session of the state legislature to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Kemp, speaking from the state Capitol, segued from a storm update to "speak to some history that's trying to repeat itself."

Specifically but without mentioning him by name, Kemp was responding to state Sen. Colton Moore, who earlier this week called for the special session to remove Willis after her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Kemp said a special session would "ignore current Georgia law and directly interfere with the proceedings of a separate but equal branch of government."

Kemp said that while his "concerns with Willis have been well-documented," he will not abide calls for a special session from Moore, Trump, or anyone else.   

"We have a law in the state of Georgia that clearly outlines the legal steps that can be taken if constituents believe their local prosecutors are violating their oath by engaging in unethical or illegal behavior," Kemp said. "Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis' actions or lack thereof warrant action …"

Further, Kemp said a special session "is not feasible and may ultimately prove to be unconstitutional."

"As long as I am governor, we're going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically," Kemp said. "Over the last few years, some inside and outside of this building may have forgotten that, but I can assure you, I have not."

Before taking questions, Kemp concluded his remarks: "In Georgia, we will not be engaging in political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment. We will do what is right."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday carved out time during a press conference about Hurricane Idalia to reject a call from his party to convene a special session of the state legislature to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
brian kemp, georgia, special session, fani willis
301
2023-42-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved