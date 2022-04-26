AJC Poll: Kemp Trouncing Perdue in GOP Primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holds a substantial lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary race against former Sen. David Perdue, according to a poll released by the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs on Tuesday on the behalf of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In the poll, which surveyed likely Republican primary voters, Kemp is backed by 53.3% of voters, while only 26.8% support Perdue. Kandiss Taylor had the support of 3.6% of those surveyed, while 15.4% were undecided.

Other results from the poll include:

Kemp's favorable rating was at 71%, while Perdue's favorable rating was 57%.

The issue of election security was extremely or very important, according to 87% of those surveyed.

Almost 60% are very or somewhat confident that the 2020 elections were conducted fairly and accurately.

The poll is in line with other surveys, which have shown that Kemp is the clear favorite to win the May 24 Republican primary.

The results of the survey were released two days after Kemp and Perdue held a debate defined by their differences of opinion regarding the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, The Hill reported.

Perdue, who is supported by former President Donald Trump, backed the claim that the election two years ago was stolen.

The winner of the GOP primary will go on to face Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in the 2018 election.

The poll was conducted April 10-22 among 886 likely Republican primary voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.