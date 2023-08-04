Texas Rep. Harrison to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities Hypocritical

It's the "height of hypocrisy" for blue-state governors and mayors to call for federal help for the immigration crisis because of President Joe Biden's border policies, Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Texas, said Friday on Newsmax.

"Joe Biden is basically aiding and abetting a whole scale invasion at our southern border," the former Health and Human Services chief of staff during the Trump administration, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's absolutely rich and the height of hypocrisy to see blue-state governors and mayors who want to run around the country talking about what a bunch of compassionate people they are, having these sanctuary cities."

But the "second" New York City got a "tiny taste" of Biden's border crisis, "They go screaming to Uncle Joe for federal help, declaring emergencies and saying they can't take any more people," Harrison said.

However, Harrison said, "They've basically got the amount of people there that we get every day down here in the state of Texas."

The numbers are climbing, rising by 30% from last month, with almost 200,000 illegal border crossings happening in July, he added.

The White House claims its policies are working, but that could only be true if the White House wants an open border, said Harrison.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Congress last week that the border is not open, Harrison added.

"Mr. Secretary, come down here and tell my constituents, the farmers and ranchers, that the border is not open," Harrison said. "You try selling that with a straight face down here in Texas."

Harrison added that he's spoken with farmers and ranchers who are "terrified to let their wives and their daughters go out at night" and who won't travel about without weapons.

"They've seen their property be destroyed, their fences and gates being cut, and their cattle being loose," said Harrison.

The administration has sued the state of Texas over the buoys that Gov. Greg Abbott ordered placed in the Rio Grande River, but Harrison said without the buoys, "there were almost 1,000 immigrants who drowned in that river in just the last two years [under] Joe Biden's watch."

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, he continued, "are the biggest marketing and advertising campaign for the human smugglers in the cartels."

"There are many people on the terror watch list crossing across that border, but Joe Biden is not prosecuting them," Harrison said. "He would rather fight the state of Texas."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!