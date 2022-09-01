Brian Andersson to Newsmax: New York's Concealed Carry Law Will Be Challenged

New York's new concealed carry law, which will allow gun-free zones all around New York City and throughout the state, will be challenged in state and federal courts, former City Commissioner Brian Andersson, who served under Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The Supreme Court makes a ruling, but [if] local officials could say, We're going to go with what we want to do, then what?" said Andersson on Newsmax's "National Report." "Then they can try again until they're challenged because that's what brought the Supreme Court cases. They were challenged on these ridiculous rules."

Under a new state law that went into effect Thursday, there are new stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week that she and fellow Democrats took action after the ruling "destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose."

The new rule bans citizens from bringing guns to places deemed "sensitive" by authorities, including schools, churches, subways, theaters and amusement parks, but Andersson said he wants to know why there haven't been "gun-free zone" signs everywhere before now.

"Why weren't these signs there for the last 10 years when there's been multiple shootings in Times Square?" he asked. "Very curious, isn't it? So now when you have to take courses and interviews and social media accounts, you're still not allowed within certain areas of the city.

"I live in the city. Does that mean I'm allowed to have it in my backyard but if I go into this paved sidewalk, I can't have it? They need to make up their minds."

Andersson also spoke out about complaints from New York City, Washington, D.C., and now Chicago about immigrants being bused to the cities from Texas, noting that the same cities did not complain when it was the Biden administration bringing migrants around the country on airplanes.

"It's not the Texas border; it's the United States border," he said. "These immigrants don't care. These migrants don't care what border it is.

"They're coming into the United States of America, and I just feel that the mayor and the governor just seemed that they're OK with that as long as they all stay in Texas."

