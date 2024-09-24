WATCH TV LIVE

Hall of Fame QB Favre Says He Has Parkinson's Disease

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP)

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 12:13 PM EDT

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre revealed Tuesday at a hearing on federal welfare reform that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Favre, 54, spoke before the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington.

The one-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP addressed the need for "guardrails" when it comes to dispersing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds before revealing his diagnosis when discussing Prevacus, a now-defunct drug company that had Favre as an investor.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said in his prepared testimony. "As I'm sure you'll understand, while it's too late for me — because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's — this is also a cause dear to my heart."

Per the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, over 1 million people in the United States live with the disease, and nearly 90,000 are diagnosed annually.

An 11-time Pro Bowl selection, Favre threw for 71,838 yards with 508 touchdowns and 336 interceptions in 302 career games (298 starts) with the Atlanta Falcons (1991), Green Bay Packers (192-2007), New York Jets (2008) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-10).

--Field Level Media

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


