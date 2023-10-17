×
brenna bird | iowa | ag | trump | 2024 | endorsement

Iowa AG Bird Backs Trump for 2024

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 04:45 PM EDT

Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird on Monday endorsed former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Adel, Iowa.

"We need a new president in the White House," Bird told a crowd of Trump supporters, according to The Des Moines Register. "I am so glad to get to be here today to introduce Donald Trump because he will secure our border. Who supports that?"

"He will fight the terrorists. He will fix the economy. He will stand up for agriculture, and he will uphold our Constitution and our way of life."

Trump is currently the clear front-runner in national polling for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 17 October 2023 04:45 PM
