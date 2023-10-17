Iowa AG Bird Backs Trump for 2024

Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird on Monday endorsed former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Adel, Iowa.

"We need a new president in the White House," Bird told a crowd of Trump supporters, according to The Des Moines Register. "I am so glad to get to be here today to introduce Donald Trump because he will secure our border. Who supports that?"

"He will fight the terrorists. He will fix the economy. He will stand up for agriculture, and he will uphold our Constitution and our way of life."

Trump is currently the clear front-runner in national polling for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.