Carr: CBS' Promise to Drop Media Bias, DEI Big Reason Paramount Deal Approved

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 03:37 PM EDT

CBS' promise to drop media "bias" and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives was a big reason the Federal Communications Commission panel approved the $8.4 billion merger between Paramount Global and SkyDance Media, said FCC chair Brendan Carr.

Paramount Global, which owns CBS, paid $16 million earlier this month to settle a Trump lawsuit filed against the company and CBS News.

"I welcome Skydance's commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network," Carr said in a statement.

"In particular, Skydance has made written commitments to ensure that the new company's programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints from across the political and ideological spectrum."

During an appearance on CNBC, Carr said the thing important to him "was that the new owners of CBS came in and said, 'it's time for a change.'

"We're gonna reorient it towards getting rid of bias, to looking at fact-based reporting. They said they're gonna get rid of invidious forms of DEI discrimination. At the end of the day, that's what made the difference for us in terms of our review at the agency."

The Federal Communications Commission approved the deal in a partisan 2-1 vote that allows the transfer of CBS television stations.

Democrat Anna Gomez, the FCC's dissenter, accused Paramount of "cowardly capitulation" to the Trump administration. She also said the FCC was imposing "never-before-seen controls over newsroom decisions."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 25 July 2025 03:37 PM
