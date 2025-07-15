WATCH TV LIVE

Brazil Government Calls US Remarks 'Unacceptable Interference'

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 05:37 PM EDT

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it rejected fresh remarks from the U.S. government that said it would be "watching closely" after imposing "long-overdue consequences" regarding a court case against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

U.S. President Donald Trump's letter last week announcing a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports starting in August, which he cast as a pressure tactic to help Bolsonaro, who is on trial before the Brazilian Supreme Court for allegedly plotting a coup to overturn his loss in the 2022 presidential election.

Brazil's foreign ministry called the latest remarks from the U.S. State Department and Embassy in Brasilia a new "unacceptable interference" into Brazil's judicial matters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


