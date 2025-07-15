Brazil Government Calls US Remarks 'Unacceptable Interference'

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it rejected fresh remarks from the U.S. government that said it would be "watching closely" after imposing "long-overdue consequences" regarding a court case against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

U.S. President Donald Trump's letter last week announcing a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports starting in August, which he cast as a pressure tactic to help Bolsonaro, who is on trial before the Brazilian Supreme Court for allegedly plotting a coup to overturn his loss in the 2022 presidential election.

Brazil's foreign ministry called the latest remarks from the U.S. State Department and Embassy in Brasilia a new "unacceptable interference" into Brazil's judicial matters.