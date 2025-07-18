Brazil Police Serve Search Warrant Against Former President Bolsonaro

Brazil's federal police served on Friday search warrants at former President Jair Bolsonaro's home and the headquarters of his Liberal Party, Bolsonaro's press office said.

Police in a statement said they had served warrants ordered by the country's Supreme Court, but did not name Bolsonaro.

President Donald Trump has pressed Brazil to stop a legal case against Bolsonaro, saying that his former ally was the victim of a "witch hunt."

Bolsonaro, who was friendly with Trump when they were both in office, is on trial before Brazil's Supreme Court on charges of plotting a coup to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office in January 2023.