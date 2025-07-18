WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brazil | police | bolsonaro

Brazil Police Serve Search Warrant Against Former President Bolsonaro

Friday, 18 July 2025 08:18 AM EDT

Brazil's federal police served on Friday search warrants at former President Jair Bolsonaro's home and the headquarters of his Liberal Party, Bolsonaro's press office said.

Police in a statement said they had served warrants ordered by the country's Supreme Court, but did not name Bolsonaro.

President Donald Trump has pressed Brazil to stop a legal case against Bolsonaro, saying that his former ally was the victim of a "witch hunt."

Bolsonaro, who was friendly with Trump when they were both in office, is on trial before Brazil's Supreme Court on charges of plotting a coup to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office in January 2023. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Brazil's federal police served on Friday search warrants at former President Jair Bolsonaro's home and the headquarters of his Liberal Party, Bolsonaro's press office said. Police in a statement said they had served warrants ordered by the country's Supreme Court, but did...
brazil, police, bolsonaro
109
2025-18-18
Friday, 18 July 2025 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved