WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: brazil | lula | trump | u.s. | trade deal

Brazilian President Lula: Trump 'Guaranteed' Trade Deal With US

Monday, 27 October 2025 06:39 AM EDT

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that President Donald Trump had "guaranteed" that the two countries would reach a deal on trade during a recent meeting between the two leaders.

Lula said at a briefing on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Malaysia that his discussions with Trump had gone well and that an agreement would be reached "faster than anyone thinks."

The United States has imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian products in retaliation against the sentencing of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula said recent decisions made by the United States against Brazil were "incorrect."

However, he said he would be willing to discuss any issue with Trump and was also willing to help the United States on the issue of Venezuela.

"I told him that it was extremely important to take into account Brazil's experience as the largest country in South America, as the most economically important country that has almost all of South America as a neighbor," Lula said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that President Donald Trump had "guaranteed" that the two countries would reach a deal on trade during a recent meeting between the two leaders. Lula said at a briefing on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in...
brazil, lula, trump, u.s., trade deal
166
2025-39-27
Monday, 27 October 2025 06:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved