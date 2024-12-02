'Brain Rot' Oxford 2024 Word of the Year

Oxford University Press has chosen "brain rot" as its word of the year.

The term, according to the publication, gained usage among, most prominently, Generation Z and Generation Alpha. Its use describes the dopamine hijacking malaise one encounters scrolling through social media.

"These communities have amplified the expression through social media channels, the very place said to cause 'brain rot,'" Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl stated. "It demonstrates a somewhat cheeky self-awareness in the younger generations about the harmful impact of social media that they've inherited."

The term was voted on by 37,000 people. Other nominees included "demure," "dynamic pricing," "lore," "romantasy," and "slop."

"'Brain rot' speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time," Grathwohl said. "It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology."