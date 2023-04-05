Top Republicans Mulling Next Move on Bragg Probe

Top House Republicans are mulling how to move forward with their probe into Alvin Bragg a day after the Manhattan District Attorney unveiled history-making charges against former President Donald Trump, reports Fox News.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered earlier Tuesday in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said he would discuss next steps of a congressional inquiry into Bragg with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

"We are going to try to figure out a path moving forward. This is very serious," Comer told Fox & Friends on Wednesday. "We are not going to stop on this. Nothing changed. We believe he has overstepped."

Comer and Jordan in mid-March sent a letter to Bragg seeking information about the case and slamming his office's probe of Trump as an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Bragg's office pushed back on the request, saying complying would "interfere with law enforcement" and represent an "unlawful incursion into New York's sovereignty."

The Republicans' letter "only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene," Leslie Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg's office, said in a letter responding to the request.

"Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry," she added.

In a post on his Truth Social platform last week, Trump called Bragg "a danger to our Country, and should be removed immediately," comparing him to other individuals on the state and federal level who are investigating the former president, including New York attorney general Letitia James; Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis; and Special Counsel Jack Smith.

"The District Attorney's Office under Alvin Bragg is allowing Violent Crime to flourish in New York City, like never before, while he spends all of his time making his Office, which is in total chaos, trying to find anything on 'Trump,'" he wrote in a separate post. "He is doing the work of Anarchists and the Devil, who want our Country to fail."