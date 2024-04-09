Ga. Secretary of State Raffensperger 'Not Mad' About 'Curb' Mockery

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he’s “not mad” at “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator Larry David for mocking his Georgia voting law during its final season.

On Monday, during an interview on NewsNation, Raffensperger noted that the Peach State’s Election Integrity Law has been successful in its intended purpose, which was to reduce wait times at polling places.

The primary story arc for the 12th season of the HBO series found David’s character arrested for offering water to a voter who was standing in line for hours on a hot Election Day in Georgia. The Georgia law David attempted to ridicule states, “No person shall ... distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink ... within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established.”

Raffensperger did some comedic writing of his own when he fired back a tongue-in-cheek letter to David congratulating him on “becoming the first, and to our knowledge, only person arrested for distributing water bottles to voters within 150 feet of a polling station.”

“We’re having some fun with this,” the secretary of state said. “I think Larry David probably fell out of his chair when he got that letter from me. ‘Wow, a Republican with a sense of humor, must be a ‘unicorn.’”

“When people do absurd things, you respond with absurdity,” Raffensperger continued. “The real irony of ironies ... is actually, it’s illegal to hand out water in his [David] home state of New York.”