Brad Paisley: Do What You Believe In, Even if It Is Not Popular

Country singer Brad Paisley said sometimes you have to do something you believe in, even if it is not popular, in explaining on the latest episode of the Max/CNN series "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" why he promoted the COVID-19 vaccine with first lady Jill Biden.

Wallace pointed out to Paisley that a large proportion of country music fans, as reported by Mediaite, did not take the vaccine as a political statement and that Paisley's strong support for Ukraine, including sending them aid to fight the Russians, also was not supported in general by his fan base.

Paisley said, "Sometimes you do stuff like that when you believe it. Even if it's not popular, I think you got to do it. And in that sense, it's been fascinating, though, to watch. And the folks who didn't get it, it's like, it's OK. Those of us who did, we, you know, we did what we did; you did what you did; and here we sit now; and we don't have to wear that mask anymore, thankfully."

The country music singer said, "I have really good friends that are incredible doctors at Vanderbilt. One of my closest friends in the world is a pediatric neurosurgeon. And that's who I leaned on ... And that's why I got so involved in this is his studying of this and his explanation for where we would be without it."

Paisley said, "Based on the data that he was telling me about and all of the research that I did with him, I felt like it was the right thing to do."