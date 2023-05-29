Protest Anthem 'Boycott Target' Tops ITunes Hip Hop Chart

A new hip hop single called "Boycott Target" by Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Levy surged Monday to the No. 1 spot in the iTunes hip hop chart.

Taking advantage of the national backlash against Target having a Pride Month collection that included transgender "tuck-friendly" bathing suits seemingly designed for children, the song that was released Thursday made a quick rise to the top of the charts.

Target's stock has fallen $12.03 since May 17 and its market capitalization has plunged more than $10 billion in that time.

"Thank you so much for supporting us," Forgiato Blow said in a video posted Monday on his Twitter account, Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47). "That's how we change culture, that's how we change the evilness that's happening with our children. … It's a dope song and I appreciate everyone who did it with me. Let's go baby. Remix is coming soon. That's how we change this culture out here."

The song's lyrics include, "they put a target on my back but they're targeting your kids" and "you know that LGBTQ they went too far/you know they're cutting these kids they're leaving trannies with scars."

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted the song's official music video. Her tweet has gained 1.4 million views as of Monday night.

"American Conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power," Greene wrote. "It's not the woke mob, they only bully and riot."

Forgiato Blow, a huge supporter of former President Donald Trump whose real name is Kurt Jantz, filmed the music video in a Target store.

"I had my free speech ripped from me. A lifetime ban on Instagram, a lifetime ban on Facebook for speaking positivity," he told Fox News on Monday. "You know, when I was an artist before this, a degenerate rap artist, they didn't care if I rapped about negativity and demonizing America."

"We're obviously shifting the culture. We're waking people up, letting them know that, hey, you don't have to just follow the crowd. You can stand on your own and be a leader, not a follower."