×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bout | grinertrade | putin | russia | viktorbout

Released Viktor Bout Praising Russian Invasion of Ukraine

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Monday, 12 December 2022 09:50 PM EST

Recently freed arms dealer Viktor Bout, who the U.S. exchanged with Russia for WNBA star Brittney Griner, voiced support Saturday for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Known as the "Merchant of Death," Bout, 55, also suggested during the interview with Russia Today that he would join the Armed Forces for President Vladimir Putin's war effort if he were a little bit younger.

"I fully support the special military operation," he stated, adding, "If I could, I would share the skills I have, and I would readily volunteer."

Bout later recalled the 2014 pro-Russian demonstrations in Kharkiv, Donbas, and Odesa before he was incarcerated, acknowledging he "would have supported" Russian military intervention at the time if the conditions allowed for it.

"The West believes that they did not finish us off in 1990, when the Soviet Union began to disintegrate," Bout insisted. "They think that they can just destroy us again and divide Russia."

His comments arrive one week after President Joe Biden's administration facilitated a swap with Moscow for Griner, who was detained on minor drugs charges in February. Bout, on the other hand, was serving a 25-year sentence over arms trafficking charges.

Drug Enforcement Administration official Derek Maltz told Politico the notorious smuggler could be back in action soon "with greater motivation to fuel conflicts and support Russia in its outrageous and disastrous war with Ukraine."

"Bout was a master," former DEA chief of operations Mike Braun said. "There was no one who came close to his ability to move any type of armaments around the world and deliver them with absolutely precision, with air drops, landing on unimproved airstrips, using old Soviet heavy cargo aircraft."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Recently freed arms dealer Viktor Bout, who the U.S. exchanged with Russia for WNBA star Brittney Griner, voiced support Saturday for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
bout, grinertrade, putin, russia, viktorbout
277
2022-50-12
Monday, 12 December 2022 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved