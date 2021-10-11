Iraqis Capture ISIS Finance Chief With $5M Bounty on His Head

Iraqi forces have captured ISIS finance chief Sami Jasim, who was an al-Qaida operative and one of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's top deputies, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted Monday.

The cross-border intelligence operation was "one of the most difficult" by Iraqi forces.

The U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice program has a $5 million bounty on Jasim's head for being "instrumental in managing finances for IS terrorist operations."

"While serving as IS deputy in southern Mosul in 2014, Jasim reportedly served as the equivalent of IS's finance minister, supervising the group's revenue-generating operations from illicit sales of oil, gas, antiquities, and minerals," according to the wanted ad on the website.

Iraqi intelligence officials told The Associated Press that Jasim was detained in an identified foreign country and transported to Iraq few days ago. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak of the operation on the record.

Jasim worked with al-Qaida in Iraq leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, a Jordanian militant who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq in 2006. He assumed various security positions in Iraq, and moved to Syria in 2015, after the Islamic State group, an al-Qaida offshoot, declared its caliphate in 2014 and became the deputy of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the extremist group's leader.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria in 2019, under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

