Tags: boulder | terror attack | gaza | israel | Mohamed Soliman

Family of Boulder Terror Suspect Taken Into Custody: CNN

By    |   Tuesday, 03 June 2025 02:42 PM EDT

The family of Mohamed Soliman, charged with attempted murder after Sunday's terror attack in Colorado has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and are being processed, CNN reported, citing Department of Homeland Security sources.

Soliman has a wife and five children, CNN said, citing court filings. The family's immigration status is unclear, CNN said. It is unknown whether all of his family was taken into custody, CNN said.

Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a group that had gathered to bring attention to Israeli hostages in Gaza, authorities said Monday, injuring 12 people.

Soliman planned the attack for more than a year and specifically targeted what he described as a "Zionist group," authorities said in court papers charging him with a federal hate crime.

An FBI affidavit says Soliman confessed to the attack after being taken into custody Sunday and told the police he was driven by a desire "to kill all Zionist people," a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel.

"He said he had to do it, he should do it, and he would not forgive himself if he did not do it," police wrote. "Mohamed described his hopes for everyone in the Zionist group to die."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 03 June 2025 02:42 PM
