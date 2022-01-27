×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Presidential History | boston | slavery | reparations | racial | injustice | activists

Activists Call on Boston to Apologize for Slave Ties

The Phillis Wheatley Statue on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.
The Phillis Wheatley Statue on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. (Jixue Yang/Dreamstime)

Thursday, 27 January 2022 04:02 PM

Massachusetts activists are calling on Boston officials to formally apologize for the city's ties to the slave trade as it weighs the question of providing reparations.

The New Democracy Coalition issued a letter to the City Council Thursday arguing that the city needs to "apologize for its complicity" in the transatlantic slave trade before it launches any reparations efforts.

It said the council should immediately issue a resolution representing a formal city apology.

"Only then can we truly and earnestly discuss reparations. Only then can we find real reconciliation between Whites and Blacks in the city, which is the source of continuing social discord and xenophobia in Boston," reads the letter, which the coalition said has also been sent to Mayor Michelle Wu.

The council's civil rights committee held a hearing in October to hear from Black community activists, academics and the public about how the city can account for its role in Black slavery and potentially provide reparations to Black residents.

Council members did not respond to emails seeking comment Thursday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Massachusetts activists are calling on Boston officials to formally apologize for the city's ties to the slave trade as it weighs the question of providing reparations.
boston, slavery, reparations, racial, injustice, activists
172
2022-02-27
Thursday, 27 January 2022 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved