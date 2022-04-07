Runners Living in Russia, Belarus Banned From Competing in Boston Marathon

Russian and Belarusian runners living in their home countries have been banned from competing in the 2022 Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced Wednesday.

The ban affects runners previously accepted into the race who are living in those countries. Russians and Belarusians who are not living in their home countries will be able to participate; however, they cannot run under their country's flag.

"Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said. "We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine."

The association will "make reasonable attempts" to refund the disqualified runners, but it will have to work within the constraints of the federal and international economic sanctions presently imposed on Russia and Belarus.

All Ukrainians who are registered in the 126th Boston Marathon and are unable to compete will be given a refund or the option to defer to another year, according to the B.A.A. The association will reach out to these athletes directly later in the spring.

The world soccer body FIFA banned Russia from its competitions indefinitely and eliminated the country from the World Cup this year.

On March 1, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced "the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice."

CNN reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and oligarch Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all their positions at the International Judo Federation.

Russia and Belarus have also been banned from competition by the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the IOC saying those countries' athletes cannot compete under their flags.