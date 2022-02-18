Boston Drops Indoor Vaccination Proof Requirement

Boston, Massachusetts, announced Friday that it is dropping the requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations from certain indoor gatherings, effective immediately.

"The public health data shows that we're ready to take this step in our recovery," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, said in the announcement Friday. "This news highlights how much progress we've made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters —which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic.

"It's a win for every Bostonian who's done their part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going. I want to thank all of our small businesses who have been working to keep our communities healthy through challenging times."

The move comes as the city fell below three benchmarks: a 4% community positivity rate, 90.7% occupancy rate of ICU beds, and a 7-day average of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations of 195.9 per day, the city said.

"I'm encouraged by our COVID-19 data and optimistic about where our city is headed. The City's COVID-19 response has been guided by science throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to make data-driven decisions in our mitigation and response strategies in order to keep everyone safe," Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, said.

"The Boston Public Health Commission remains focused on ensuring equitable access to vaccination and supporting communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

Wu set the three benchmarks to drop the vaccination requirements in the B Together program, which required proof of vaccination for indoor events and gatherings.

As of Wednesday, the city reported a total 163,024 cases of COVID-19, with 1,686 deaths since the pandemic began.

It also reported 484,332 residents are fully vaccinated, or 71.3% of the city's population.

"Thanks to the discipline and hard work of Boston residents and public health professionals, as well as careful planning and strong leadership from Mayor Wu and City officials, we have come together as a city to significantly increase vaccination and testing for residents," City Council President Ed Flynn said in Friday's announcement. "Let's continue working together."

While the requirement for vaccinations indoors is dropped, the requirement to wear masks remains, and will be reviewed by the Boston Public Health Commission in the coming days, according to the city.

Vaccination centers providing free vaccines to residents are still open around the city at community centers, schools, and community health centers, the city said in the announcement.