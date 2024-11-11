WATCH TV LIVE

Boston College Republicans Assail 'Ad Hominem Attacks'

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 06:38 PM EST

Boston College Republicans released a statement condemning the "ad hominem attacks" they've endured since Republican Donald Trump won last week's presidential election and called for political dialogue instead of verbal outrage from "unhinged people."

The BC Republicans Executive Board released the statement Sunday night.

"The last few days have seen escalating attacks on conservative students at Boston College in the wake of President Donald Trump's reelection. Conservative students have been targeted on social media and on campus, being told that they condone rape, sexism, racism, and every other 'ism' in the English dictionary," the group wrote. "We will no longer sit idly by while unhinged people openly defame the character of students who voted for President Trump. This intimidation and hate speech should not be tolerated and we call upon all students, faculty, and staff to reflect on their harmful words."

The group didn't offer specific examples at the private Catholic Jesuit research university in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, but they invoked the words of President Joe Biden, who said last week in his speech that "You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbor only when you agree."

"Debate and dialogue are always welcome, but ad hominem attacks on people who support a certain political candidate are unbecoming of the BC community," the BC Republicans wrote.

"We as the leaders of the BC Republicans call upon everyone in the BC community to avoid shutting each other out and dehumanizing those who disagree. Instead, we encourage respectful political discussion. The country has spoken, and it is time for our community to come together around our shared values as Americans," the statement concluded.

