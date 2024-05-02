Fmr PM Boris Johnson Barred From Voting by His Own Law

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from voting on Thursday after forgetting to bring a photo ID, a stipulation from a law that he introduced in 2022.

Johnson was initially denied in South Oxfordshire, where he was attempting to vote in a police and crime commissioner election. Johnson later returned with proper identification and was able to cast his vote, Sky News first reported.

"Mr. Johnson voted Conservative," a spokesman for Johnson told media outlets, including The Guardian.

The stipulation was part of Johnson's Elections Act law that rolled out for the first time last May. The law requires a photo ID to vote. It has been reported that 14,000 people were unable to vote last year as a result of the new law.

Johnson resigned as prime minister in June 2022 and gave up his parliamentary seat in June 2023.