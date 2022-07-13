×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: boris johnson | united kingdom | great britain

Boris Johnson Suggests He May Step Down Sooner Than Expected

british prime minister boris johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Alberto Pezzali/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 July 2022 03:24 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday suggested that his resignation could take effect earlier than expected.

Although Johnson's successor is scheduled to be selected in September, the outgoing leader said during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons that "the next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation," adding to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer: "so it's possible this will be our last confrontation."

A spokesperson for Johnson later told the press that he still plans to appear for next week's Prime Minister's Questions, but excluded the possibility that Johnson may be traveling abroad, which would preclude him from appearing in the House of Commons.

Parliament Conservatives took part in the first round of voting for Johnson's successor on Wednesday, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the lead and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt close behind according to Axios.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday suggested that his resignation could take effect earlier than expected.
boris johnson, united kingdom, great britain
143
2022-24-13
Wednesday, 13 July 2022 03:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved