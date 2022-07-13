Boris Johnson Suggests He May Step Down Sooner Than Expected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday suggested that his resignation could take effect earlier than expected.

Although Johnson's successor is scheduled to be selected in September, the outgoing leader said during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons that "the next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation," adding to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer: "so it's possible this will be our last confrontation."

A spokesperson for Johnson later told the press that he still plans to appear for next week's Prime Minister's Questions, but excluded the possibility that Johnson may be traveling abroad, which would preclude him from appearing in the House of Commons.

Parliament Conservatives took part in the first round of voting for Johnson's successor on Wednesday, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the lead and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt close behind according to Axios.