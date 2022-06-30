×
Tags: boris johnson | ukraine | defense | rocket systems

UK's Boris Johnson Sees Path to Ukrainian Victory This Year

UK's Boris Johnson Sees Path to Ukrainian Victory This Year
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, holds a press conference at the NATO Summit on June 30, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.  (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 03:30 PM EDT

The delivery of advanced rocket systems is going to help Ukraine drive Russia out of the south and east of the country by the end of the year, U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson predicts, according to the Washington Examiner.

"We think that they do indeed have it in their power to repel the Russians and to get them back to their pre-February the 24 position," Johnson told reporters in Madrid during a NATO summit Thursday. "And that's certainly what [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] said he wants to do, and he's set out a plan for doing that."

Johnson said London would provide another $1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. Britain's contribution includes air defense systems and new electronic warfare equipment, taking support to more than $2.3 billion pounds since Moscow's invasion, a financial sum the British government said was second only to U.S. aid.

Russia President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to withdraw or negotiate the terms of a peace deal, Johnson said.

"There doesn't seem to be anything to talk about, because it's not only that the Ukrainian people would find it very difficult to do a deal, Putin isn't even offering a deal," Johnson told a news conference.

Johnson noted the Ukraine counteroffensive driving Russians from Snake Island on Thursday is an example of measurable success for the Ukraine forces.

"They do see a way in which they can change the dynamic this year, in the next few months," Johnson added. "And I think it means we have to help them as much as we can. Because they've shown that they can resist, they've shown their amazing, amazing ability to fight back."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

