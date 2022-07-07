WH: Boris Johnson Resignation Shouldn't Affect UK's Ukraine Support

The White House on Thursday said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation shouldn't affect the U.K.'s support to Ukraine in its war against Russia, reports The Hill.

"Every leader at NATO and every leader at the G-7 said they were going to continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, told Fox News Wednesday in anticipation of Johnson's resignation.

Kirby said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "understands that he has that international support, regardless of what government is in power in any one of those countries."

Johnson on Thursday confirmed that he will step down as leader of the Conservative Party and as prime minister after a replacement is selected, a move that came after dozens of ministers in Johnson's government resigned over the past 24 hours in protest of his handling of misconduct allegations against a Conservative Party lawmaker.

Johnson recently unveiled a $1.2 billion military support package for Ukraine, bringing the total to $2.8 billion since the start of the war in February.

The U.K. first started delivering anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in January, weeks before the outbreak. Johnson in February also announced a wide-ranging sanctions package against Moscow, including freezing the assets of all major Russian banks.

Zelenskyy on Thursday called Johnson "a true friend of Ukraine."

"He totally supported Ukraine. The United Kingdom is on the right side of history," Zelenskyy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer after Johnson resigned.

“I'm sure the policy towards Ukraine of the United Kingdom won't be changing,” Zelenskyy added. “And our relationship obviously gained a lot from Boris Johnson's activities. We're done now if something will affect our unity, but we have military support from the United Kingdom at this time and that has been secured."

The leading candidates to replace Johnson have been supportive of Ukraine after Moscow's invasion, reports CNN.